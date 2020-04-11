SCOTTSBLUFF ― The Board of Directors of Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services and Regional West Health Services has appointed Nathan Hough as Chief Executive Officer. Hough will assume administrative responsibilities for the hospital, nursing home and rural outreach clinics on May 12.

Hough, who is from Minnesota, is an experienced health care administrator. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of Minnesota and earned a master’s degree in health care administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

“We welcome Nathan and his family to Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services and our community,” said Kerry Bailey, CCHHS Board Chair. “His health care expertise and experience will be very helpful to us.”

Hough previously worked as chief executive officer of Crook County Medical Services District in Sundance, Wyoming/CEO of Niobrara County Hospital District/CEO of Saratoga Care Center in Wyoming. He also served in other healthcare leadership roles in Montana and Minnesota. Nathan’s experience includes critical access hospital operations, long term care operations, medical group operations and health care information technology systems.

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff is in partnership with Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services with the operations of the CCHHS health care organization and chief executive officer.