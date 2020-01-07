The City of Chadron will host an open house for retiring Street Superintendent Terry Birnbaum.

Birnbau, a long-time City employee with over 37 years of service, retired Jan. 3. He started work for the City on May 3, 1982, in the Street Department. The Chadron City Council will be recognizing Terry for his years of service at the Monday, Jan. 6.

The reception open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.