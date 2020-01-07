The City of Chadron will host an open house for retiring Street Superintendent Terry Birnbaum.
Birnbau, a long-time City employee with over 37 years of service, retired Jan. 3. He started work for the City on May 3, 1982, in the Street Department. The Chadron City Council will be recognizing Terry for his years of service at the Monday, Jan. 6.
The reception open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.