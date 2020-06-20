CHADRON — The Chadron Police Department has responded to five thefts from vehicles over this week in which it is suspected that all of the vehicles were left unlocked.

Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino says it is believed these individuals may be juveniles, walking around on foot, and checking vehicles they walk by to see if they are unlocked. The Chadron Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind the community that the easiest way they can assist in deterring vehicle thefts and thefts from their vehicles is by removing the keys and any valuables from the vehicle and locking the vehicle. Even if vehicles are stored in a locked garage, it is always a good idea to protect your property by additionally locking your vehicle.

The following are some guidelines to keep in mind to help protect you from a potential theft.

— Keep spare keys in safe locations, report if any have gone missing recently

— Change locks if keys have gone missing

— Lock doors to vehicles and buildings

— Set a door/car alarm if able

— Don’t keep valuables inside vehicles, and if it cannot be helped, have the valuables not in plain sight

— Lighting is a great deterrent, motion activated floodlights or even parking beneath a street light is better than leaving a parked vehicle in the dark

— Call the Chadron Police Department if you see any individuals acting suspicious (checking car windows/doors while walking down the street).

If you have any questions, please contact the Chadron Police Department or Sgt. Chelsey Stolley at 308-432-0510.