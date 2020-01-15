TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Doug Chamberlain, LaGrange rancher, former Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Wyoming Legislature, and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will relate some of his experiences in the Vietnam War during the January meeting of the Western Plains Historic Preservation Association.

Chamberlain, who achieved the rank of Captain, has written a book regarding the life-changing episode he encountered while serving in the southeast Asian country in 1967-68. His memoir, titled “Bury Him,” reveals the trauma and results of leaving a fallen Marine behind, and the ensuing efforts to return the young man to his family.

The local meeting will begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Platte Valley Bank Community Room on Main Street in Torrington. The public is invited, and the facility is handicap accessible.

For more information, call the Western History Center, 307-837-3052.