SCOTTSBLUFF — The Chuck Wagon Church will be serving a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Serving will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church, 522 E. Overland. Everyone is invited. Bring your family and friends.

Azucar will perform. Everyone is invited; family and friends are welcome.

For more information, contact Al Wilson, 308-641-8567.