SCOTTSBLUFF - The Chuck Wagon Church will be serving a free soup supper and will host a Christmas program on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The program will be presented at 5:30 p.m. at the church at 522 E. Overland.
The program will feature special holiday music by Azucar and Chuck Wagon kids, plus a Christmas puppet show. Puppets will perform the musical, “The Best Christmas Present Ever.”
Everyone is welcome to enjoy the program and the free buffet of delicious soups.
For information, call Chuck Wagon Church, 308-641-8567.
