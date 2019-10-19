Due to forecasted high winds, First United Methodist Church is canceling the A-MAZE-ing Family Fun Event at the Main Street Market/Panhandle Coop parking lot that was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 20.
First United Methodist Church has pumpkins they will trade for canned food donations. Bring your donations to 2002 Fourth Ave, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and receive a free pumpkin.
