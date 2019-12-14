First Presbyterian Church of Scottsbluff will host the “Community Big Sing” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Local musicians will present vocal duets & solos, piano duets, and choral anthems. The audience will be invited to sing along to Christmas favorites, culminating in the inspirational Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.
All are welcome to join us for this annual musical tradition.
