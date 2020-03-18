Due to the predicted weather conditions – heavy snow and high winds, the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning Thursday, March 19 at 8 a.m.

The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Those people living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.

CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF

— South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland

— Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

— Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street

— Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27th Street

— 5th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street

— 21st Avenue from 7th Street to Highway 26

— 27th Street from west city limits to 21st Avenue

— 20th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21st Avenue

— East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue

— West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway

— Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I

CITY OF GERING

— 10th Street from J Street to U Street

— 10th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the river bridge

— M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to Highway 71 bypass

— Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street

— Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road

— U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street

— U Street from 7th Street east to city limits

— S Street from 10th Street to 7th Street

— 7th Street from M Street to Country Club Road

— Country Club Road from 10th Street to 7th Street

— Lockwood Road from Highway 71 to M Street

— 21st Avenue from M Street to the North Platte River Bridge

*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 10th Street from K Street to S Street

— M Street from 9th Street to 14th Street

CITY OF TERRYTOWN

— Terry Boulevard from 10th Street to Stable Club Road

— Stable Club Road from Five Rocks Road to 10th Street