Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW TO CONTINUE FOR A FEW MORE HOURS BEFORE TAPERING OFF THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...PERIODS OF MODERATE SNOW. NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WITH STORM TOTALS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. BLOWING SNOW WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WHERE...NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...THROUGH 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE HOLIDAY COMMUTERS. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&