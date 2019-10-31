ALLIANCE — With colder temperatures of fall and winter approaching, The City of Alliance, in partnership with its wholesale electric power supplier, the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska, provides a financial incentive for upgrading attic insulation to residential homes.

The Attic Insulation Program provides cash incentives of $0.15/per square foot with a maximum incentive of $300 per existing residential dwelling for attic insulation. Information regarding upgrading insulation in a residential home can be found at the U.S. Department of Energy’s website: www.energy.gov.

The program is one of four energy efficiency programs offered through the City of Alliance in partnership with the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska. Each program provides cash incentives for homeowners to make energy efficient upgrades.

Here is a rundown of the other three programs:

Smart Thermostat Program: Provides a cash incentive of up to $100 paid directly to residential customers to help cover the cost of installing a qualifying smart thermostat.

Cooling System Tune-Up Program: Provides a $30 cash incentive to residential homeowners who have their cooling system tuned up by an HVAC contractor, regardless of what type or age of cooling system (air conditioner/air or water source heat pump).

Commercial LED Lighting Program: Provides cash incentives paid directly to commercial customers to help cover the cost of lighting upgrades and replacements.

All four programs are available to City of Alliance utility customers. For more information on each program, contact Kirby Bridge at 308-762-1907 or go to www.nmppenergy.org/mean to download program guidelines and application forms.