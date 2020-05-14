ALLIANCE — The City of Alliance Public Transit will be resuming normal schedules and services. Beginning Monday, May 18, buses will run from 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday and Sundays from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. by appointment only.
Riders are asked to wear masks and to anticipate longer wait times due to additional cleaning the drivers are required to do. Also, if you are sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick please refrain from using our services until any symptoms have cleared.
If you have any questions, please contact Paige Johnson at Public Transit/Public Works at 308-762-1907.
