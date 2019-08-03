GERING — The City of Gering Transportation and Electric Departments would like to inform residents that Q Street from Ninth to 10th streets and Q Street from 10th to 11th streets will be closed beginning at noon on Aug. 4 through Aug. 12. Tenth Street will still be open but only one lane in each direction (north and south) during this time. The city will be updating street lights and making pavement repairs. The city respectfully requests that drivers use alternate routes where necessary.
