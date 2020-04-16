GERING – The City of Gering will be closed for Arbor Day on April 24. City of Gering residential and commercial sanitation customer routes, normally collected on Friday, will be collected on Thursday, April 23. Residential customers should be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.

As a reminder, residents may still make utility payments by placing them in the drop box in the foyer of City Hall at 1025 P St., or by using the drive-thru utility payment box across the street from City Hall. Customers can also pay utility bills online at www.gering.org. The City of Gering is not accepting credit card information over the phone for payment of utility bills. Customers wanting to pay utility bills by credit card may only do so by paying online.

Call 308-436-6800 and leave a message or email utilities@gering.org regarding utility service or billing; staff will respond as soon as they can. All start/change/end utility service requests will only be processed on Wednesdays of each week. Requests will be due by 2 p.m. on Tuesday in order to be processed on Wednesday. Residents should email utilities@gering.org with their name, address, and phone number. They will receive a call to confirm the information and possibly obtain additional information.