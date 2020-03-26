The City of Gering will become the latest community to close city offices to the public effective Thursday.

In a news release Wednesday, Public Information Officer/Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said the moves are being made in response to updated Panhandle Public Health District guidance and recommendations pertaining to COVID-19.

City staff will still report to work and all essential services will continue as usual. Staff will monitor developments and may make further changes as necessary. The City’s top priority is the safety of our community and City personnel.

The city administrative and utility offices as well as the police department and public library will be closed to walk-in traffic. Those needing building permits or inspections can call 308-436-5096 or e-mail gpdrecords@gering.org. City officials encourage use of the City’s website (www.gering.org/departments-services/utilities) for payment of utility bills. Convenience fees will be waived for credit or debit card transactions. Customers are encouraged to use the drop box located outside the City Administration Building along with the one inside the front foyer at 1025 P St.. Questions can be directed to the Utility office at 308-436-6800.

A ring down phone is located outside the police department for those who may need to speak to an officer. Reports and permits can be accesses by calling 308-436-5089.

Library staff can be contacted at 308-436-7433, by text at 308-888-8596 or email at gpl@geringlibrary.org or via Facebook messenger. Book and movie checkouts will be available by curbside delivery only; staff will schedule a time to meet patrons at their vehicle. Computer use will be by appointment only, one person at a time. Computer time will be limited to 30 minutes a day per person. WIFI internet reaches the parking area outside the library and is available to everyone. The book drop is located in the northwest corner of the building to return items.

The landfill remains open, however, the baler facility is closed to walk-in traffic.

Parks and Recreation public spaces and Monument Shadows Golf Course are open for the time-being. The Pro Shop will be closed to walk-in traffic. A service window is located on the northeast side of the Pro Shop where customers may pay green fees and make purchases. Tee-times must be scheduled by calling 308-635-2277; no walk-up tee-times will be given.

West Lawn Cemetery will remain open, however the cemetery office is closed to the public. For questions or to purchase a burial plot, please make an appointment by calling 308-436-6836.

The Robidoux RV Park is closed to new customers; existing customers will be allowed to stay.

Common Grounds Dog Park and City parks will remain open. The Civic Plaza bathrooms will remain open. The city strongly encourages the public to follow CDC recommendations for hand-washing and social distancing.

Gering Civic Center hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only by calling 308-436-6888. The Gering Visitors Bureau will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only by calling 308-436-6886.

City of Gering employees will respond to emergency calls and will do everything possible to continue to assist the citizens of Gering. Please email questions to gpdrecords@gering.org and they will be forwarded to the appropriate department.

The city continues to encourage residents to be aware of the dynamic changes of this situation and refer to updates from the CDC, State of Nebraska and the Panhandle Public Health District.

For any other general information please contact City Hall at 308-436-5096 or Public Information Officer/Fire Chief, Nathan Flowers at 308-436-2441.