GERING - Gering officials announced that after Wednesday, June 17, recycling route pick-up will be on hold until further notice. A new conveyor for the baler is being installed.
City staff will resume picking up recycling routes after installation.
The City anticipates that the recycling routes will not be on hold for more than a month and will keep the public informed as to when the routes will begin again as soon as possible.
