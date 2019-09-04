KIMBALL - The City of Kimball annual seal coat street improvement project is expected to begin next week, Monday, Sept. 9 depending on the contractor’s schedule and the weather.

Residents along the following streets are requested to have all vehicles, boats, trailers, etc. off these streets during the project. If there are any obstructions still on these streets when the project starts, they will be towed at the owner’s expense:

• South Myrtle Street from East 3rd Street to East 9th Street

• East 9th Street from South Oak to High School Street

• East 8th Street from South Oak to South Walnut Street

The Street Department will post notices on all residents’ doors with exact dates. Please contact Jim Shoup, Street Superintendent, 308-235-3639, with any questions.