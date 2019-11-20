The City of Scottsbluff and Community Connections are reaching out to new residents of western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming to connect them with others and share about service clubs and non-profit organizations that may be of interest.

“Rural sustainability is all about making connections to the people and organizations in the place where you live. No matter what life stage you’re in - workforce or retired - connection to others is key to a happy community,” Kristin Wiebe noted.

The first of several Newcomer Events will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 and will be hosted by the Midwest Theater. The meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m., just prior to the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” Newcomers will be offered free admission to the event and Midwest Theater members can purchase tickets for $5 and a non-member price of $8.

Representatives of service clubs and non-profit organizations will be invited to attend the events as a way to provide information to new residents about their respective groups such as meeting dates and times and their overall mission.

A Community Connections Facebook Page has been established to keep newcomers and the general public informed about events and activities happening in the region. To have a community event or activity listed on the Facebook page, please contact Starr Lehl at the City of Scottsbluff at 308-630-6213 or slehl@scottsbluff.org.