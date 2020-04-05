The City of Scottsbluff will be closing down playground equipment in city parks in the interest of preventing spread of the coronavirus.
City crews were placing ribbon around all playground equipment in city parks Saturday morning. The parks themselves remain open for use, but the city recommends citizens continue to observe the six-foot social distancing guidelines and keep groups to 10 people or fewer.
For more information on the city’s guidelines and those from the governor’s office and Panhandle Public Health Department, please visit the city’s website at scottsbluff.org.
