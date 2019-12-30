SCOTTSBLUFF – The City of Scottsbluff will lift the parking restrictions along the designated emergency snow routes starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. The city would like to thank the public for their cooperation in moving their vehicles during the parking restriction ban.
