SCOTTSBLUFF — Due to the recent storms the City of Scottsbluff Public Works Department would like to advise the residents to place leaves and yard waste in yard waste containers at your regular trash collection point. Yard waste may also be bagged and placed at the front curb.

Please call Environmental Services at 308-630-0985 or Public Works at 308-630-6297 to schedule pickup for the bags only. The

Scottsbluff Landfill is also available free for residents to dispose of their yard waste located at County Road 26 and County Road M.

Do not place leaves in the street where the leaves can restrict storm drainage and plug catch basins.

The City would like to thank residents for their cooperation during this cleanup process.