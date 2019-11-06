SCOTTSBLUFF - The City of Scottsbluff is asking residents interested in serving on the Community Redevelopment Authority Board to submit letters of interest.

The resignation of Joanne Phillips from the five-member board has created an open seat. The person chosen will fulfill the remaining term through March 1, 2020, and may be re-appointed to an additional five year term.

The CRA was formed on March 1, 2016, and meets on an “as needed” basis and is a separate administrative entity relating to infrastructure projects, to include those made in blighted and substandard areas of the community. The Board is responsible for evaluating and making recommendations for long term development of unified governance of infrastructure projects, and at least every five years reviews the performance of the infrastructure projects, including without limitation, the impact of such projects on the removal and eradication of blight and substandard conditions within the city.

Anyone interested in serving the City as a member of the Community Redevelopment Authority Board is asked to send their letter of interest to City Manager Nathan Johnson. Contact Johnson, 308-630-6202, for more information.