GERING — The City of Gering offices will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of The Fourth of July.
City of Gering residential and commercial trash collection normally collected on Friday will be collected on Thursday, July 2 after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Thursday.
City of Mitchell residential and commercial trash collection normally done on Friday will be on Thursday July 2 after the normal route is completed.
Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.
