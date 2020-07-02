GERING — The City of Gering offices will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of The Fourth of July.

City of Gering residential and commercial trash collection normally collected on Friday will be collected on Thursday, July 2 after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Thursday.

City of Mitchell residential and commercial trash collection normally done on Friday will be on Thursday, July 2 after the normal route is completed.

Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.