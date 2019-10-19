SCOTTSBLUFF - A presentation on the Civilian Conservation Corps will be held on Saturday at the West Nebraska Family Research & History Center.

The presentation, “They Built to Last — The Legacy of the Conservation Corps in Western Nebraska, will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 1602 Av. A. It is presented by Sandra and Ken Strey.

The presentation included old copies of photographs intermixed with current photographs of camps in this area and include the Wildcat Hils Nature Center, Scotts Bluff National Monument and others.

For more information, contact the center, 308-635-2400.