SCOTTSBLUFF — Cooperative Ministries Council will host the annual CROP Walk on Sunday, Oct. 13.

For 50 years, Americans have been stepping up to end hunger for neighbors around the block and around the world. While CROP has been a variety of acronyms and the logo has changed, one thing has remained consistent — compassionate volunteers throughout the U.S. have chosen to walk because others must walk to survive and in doing so, they have inspired others to donate to build a more peaceful, equitable and just world, according to a press release.

The local walk is sponsored by the Cooperative Ministries Council, will be held 2 p.m. The walk begins at the Monument Valley Pathway entrance located directly behind Riverside Discovery Center. Donations are appreciated.

For more information on becoming involved with the walk or donating, contact Nancy Steele, 308-641-7619.