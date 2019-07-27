SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff City Council on Monday will hear discussion on two occupation taxes.

On the agenda is discussion and possible action regarding an occupation tax for hotels and another for fireworks. Both would be new revenue sources as the city looks to bolster its budget in future years.

The council will also receive a report on all outstanding projects that the city has, including the 23 Club project near Scottsbluff High School.

Also on the agenda is discussion about using Community Development Block Grant funding in the owner occupation rehab grant as a match for a grant through Panhandle Area Development District and Panhandle Public Health District.