GERING – The City of Gering Transportation and Electric Departments would like to inform citizens that Country Club Road will be closed at the intersection of 10th and Country Club through Friday, Sept. 20.
Barricades and detour signs will be in place. The City respectfully requests that drivers and pedestrians use caution traveling in this area and also to use alternate routes to access Country Club Road.
