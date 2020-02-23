SCOTTSBLUFF — The Cross Reference Library, located in the Hope 97.1 KCMI building at 209 East 15th Street in Scottsbluff, will be hosting its annual library sale on Monday, Feb.24—Friday, Feb. 28.

The library is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cross Reference Library is a free lending library open to the public, offering thousands of family friendly and Christian-themed books. Among the categories of books available are: biographies, Christian living, Bible studies, missionaries, men’s issues, women’s issues, and novels. The library even has an exciting array of children’s books. If you’re looking for information or a particular author, Librarian Jan Bibb is always happy to help.

Audio books are available on CD for your next road trip or for home listening.

The Cross Reference Library has an extensive selection of inspirational, educational, and family-friendly DVDs and videos to choose from. Bibb says about the upcoming sale, “We are also going to have an open house each day with cookies and coffee. We have a lot of books so people may want to come more than once to see additional books put out each day. Funds received from the sale will be used to purchase new materials for the library.”

The Cross Reference Library is one of the ministries offered by Christian Media Incorporated. Christian Media recently acknowledged long time announcer and Program Director, Russ Garrett, in his new role as general director. Former director Gary Almquist has also remained on the staff as director of sales.