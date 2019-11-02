CHADRON – Chadron State College has announced three finalists for the Vice President for Academic Affairs position.

Daniel P. Donaldson, Karen A. Meisch and James Powell were chosen from a field of more than 20 applicants to replace Charles Snare, who announced his retirement in August. Each finalist will conduct on-campus interviews with the search committee, meet with President Randy Rhine and the President’s Cabinet, and have discussions with faculty, staff from Academic Affairs, and student representatives during separate forums in the coming weeks.

Donaldson, who will interview on campus Tuesday, has more than 15 years of academic administration experience. He was most recently the founding Dean for the School of Professional Studies at National University in La Jolla, California. Prior to that, he was the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of Geography at Park University in Parkville, Missouri. Donaldson served in four roles at the University of Central Oklahoma from 2003 to 2009. He was Assistant Vice President for Professional and Distance Education, Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs, Associate Dean for the College of Liberal Arts, and Associate Professor in the Department of History and Geography. All three of Donaldson’s degrees are in Geography. His Bachelor’s and Master’s were earned at California State University-Fullerton, and his doctorate is from Kent State University.

Meisch, the interim dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, will interview Tuesday, Nov. 12. Meisch, who has worked in various roles at Austin Peay since 2007, has administrative and teaching experience. She’s been in her current role since August 2017, and was the Associate Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at Austin Peay from 2014-17. In addition to serving as Dean, she was the Assistant Chair of the Biology Department and an Assistant Professor and Associate Professor of Biology. Meisch earned her Bachelor’s in Biology at Ashland University in Ohio and her Ph.D. in Biological Sciences at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Powell, who is currently the Dean of Professional Studies and Applied Sciences at Chadron State College, will interview Thursday, Nov. 7. Prior to becoming a Dean at CSC, Powell was a Professor and Director of the School of Education at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, for three years. Powell, who received both his Bachelor’s degree in English Education and his Master’s in Linguistics with a specialization in Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages from Ball State University, began his teaching career as a middle school teacher in Indiana before earning a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from Arizona State University. He was an Assistant Professor at Ball State in Muncie, Indiana, for 13 years and the Professor and Chair of Teaching and Learning at the University of Alaska-Anchorage for six years before joining Ferris State’s administration.