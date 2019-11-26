GERING — The members of Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County are canceling “Dancing with the Stars”, its annual fundraiser, for 2020.
The Soroptimists advise the public to watch for information on a new event at be held at the Gering Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
