GERING - Disabled American Veterans Chapter 10 will have a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 19.
All members are urged to attend and any disabled service connected veterans who would like to join are welcome to attend. The metting will be held at 7 p.m.
DAV Chapter 10 monthly meetings will be on the third Thursday of each month.
DAV Chapter 10 meetings will be at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 1681 Post Home at 2710 N 10th St., Gering.
If you have any questions please call John J. Brehm at the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office at 308-436-6643.
