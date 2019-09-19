GERING - Disabled American Veterans Chapter 10 will have a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 19.

All members are urged to attend and any disabled service connected veterans who would like to join are welcome to attend. The metting will be held at 7 p.m.

DAV Chapter 10 monthly meetings will be on the third Thursday of each month.

DAV Chapter 10 meetings will be at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 1681 Post Home at 2710 N 10th St., Gering.

If you have any questions please call John J. Brehm at the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office at 308-436-6643.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.