SCOTTSBLUFF — Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County is still seeking applicants for this year’s community grants. Because of the current difficulties encountered by non-profits trying to hold meetings, the April 10 deadline for applications will be extended to May 15. These awards are funds given to non-profit organizations that work to improve the lives of women and girls through education, leadership, health improvement, and safety.

To obtain an application, contact any Soroptimist member or the Community Grants Chair, Nellene Mailander at 308-631-9869 or at copperpan1010@gmail.com.