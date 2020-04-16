LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has selected the latest round of grantees under Nebraska’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) grant program. Grantees include three Panhandle communities.

=Administered by DED on behalf of the State of Nebraska, and eligible to municipalities, the CCCFF program is designed to support communities as they plan and execute projects — from new city parks and aquatic centers, to restored or repurposed historic auditoriums and everything in-between — that preserve, develop or improve local amenities and create a higher quality of life.

=“We have some of the best communities anywhere in the world right here in Nebraska,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “Part of that is because we continue to invest in the places where we live. We also have leaders who truly care about what it’s like to raise a family in their town. Programs like CCCFF are invaluable because they enable us to devote resources that help our communities achieve their goals.”

The 22 selected projects officially announced — which represent the CCCFF program’s 2020 application cycle — were submitted to DED for consideration earlier this year. Nebraska municipalities requested over $8.7 million in state aid to support their projects. More than $5.3 million was up for award. Awards were available under the categories of Planning and Construction. A total of $5,397,775 will ultimately be distributed.

Projects being awarded under the Construction category, and their descriptions, include:

— City of Alliance, Sunken Garden Restoration Project, $483,770.50

— City of Bridgeport, Tennis Court Renovation, $99,900

— City of Scottsbluff, Rebuild and Renew 23 Club Baseball Park, $74,171.50

To learn more about the CCCFF program, or for more information on eligibility requirements, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/cccff. Or, contact Jenny B. Mason at jenny.mason@nebraska.gov or 402-471-6280. DED will release more information as the 2021 application cycle approaches.