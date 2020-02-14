CHADRON — The spring schedule of Dine With Us will continue Feb. 25 when sisters Swairie Fernando, an MBA student from Chadron, and Swaranga Fernando, staff accountant at Gardner, Loutzenhiser and Ryan P.C. will talk about their home country of Sri Lanka, a small Island south of India. The program is free and guests may purchase a meal in the cafeteria.

On March 24, Alphese Stubbs, an MBA student, and Kelvana Demeritte, a psychological sciences major with a minor in Child and Family Studies from Miami, Fla., will speak about the customs and culture of the Bahamas, their home country.

On April 28, Martina Fontanot, an Early Childhood Inclusive major, will provide an overview of family life, culture, food, and holidays in Italy. She is from Muggia, a small town about two hours from Venice near the border of Slovenia. Her hometown is 30 minutes from Croatia and about two hours from Austria.