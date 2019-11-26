SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, is pleased to present 4 Directions by solo artist Barbra Kuxhausen from Casper, Wyoming, in the Main Gallery.
“A while ago we were given a taste of this artist. I was very intrigued by her display. I am so excited to see what else she brings for us. She is a very gifted artist and it’s an honor to host her.” says Program Manager Stephanie Coley.
There will be an opening reception on Thursday, December 5th from 5 to 7 p.m., refreshments and hors d’ oeuvres will be served. Gallery receptions and exhibits are always free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. The 4 Directions Art Exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 30.
