Western Nebraska Community College invites all high school juniors, seniors, and their families to attend Discover WNCC, Monday, Feb. 10, on the Scottsbluff Campus. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with tours beginning at 9 a.m.

Discover WNCC gives prospective students the chance to experience a day in the life of a WNCC student. High school students and their families will be able to tour the Scottsbluff Campus, meet faculty members, staff, and students, and learn more about WNCC’s programs of study.

The WNCC Admissions staff and student ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions about student life, activities, and residence halls options. Financial aid representatives will also be available to discuss financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

To register for Discover WNCC visit wncc.edu/admissions-aid/visit-campus. For more information, contact Admissions at admissions@wncc.edu or 308-635-6010.