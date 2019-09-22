SCOTTSBLUFF - Dolores Huerta, who worked alongside Cesar Chavez during the Chicano Civil Rights movement and played a key role in improving working conditions for farm workers across the United States, will speak in Scottsbluff starting Wednesday, Sept. 25 for an evening event open to the public and during the 21st annual Multicultural Youth Leadership Conference on Sept. 26.

The community event includes a screening of the Emmy nominated documentary “Dolores” followed by a Q & A with Dolores Huerta, at the Judy Chaloupka Theater on the Western Nebraska Community College Scottsbluff Campus, from 6-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance at https://go.unl.edu/dolores

Huerta has received a number of accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She will encourage the audience to use their own voice and experiences to make positive change in their community.

It is sponsored by Western Nebraska Community College, Platte Valley Bank, University of Nebraska Extension, TEAMS Program, City of Gering KENO, AIM Educational Opportunities Center, Panhandle Partnership, Latino American Commission of Nebraska, and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

For the past 20 years, a group of community organizations has sponsored the annual Multicultural Youth Leadership Conference for middle and high school students in the Panhandle. The conference is a two-day event consisting of break-out sessions in leadership, health, education and career topics. A keynote speaker will present to the students as well as community members. All MYLC events are free of charge.

The conference promotes high school completion, while encouraging a smooth transition into higher education or career opportunities. The conference consists of a middle school day, a high school day and a community event. The community event provides an opportunity for local community members to connect with the keynote speaker in hopes to inspire, learn, and engage.