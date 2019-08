The DOVES Program will be celebrating 40 years of service to our community with a Tailgate Party on Sept. 7.

The even will be held at the Scotts Bluff County Club, 6 to 10 p.m., following the Nebraska vs. Colorado game. “Spinphony,” a crossover string quartet, that plays classical, rock and pop music will perform.

For tickets, visit one.bidpal.net.