The Midwest Skyview Drive-in will be closed on July 4, but movies will play the rest of the weekend.

On Thursday, “Iron Giant” will kick off the weekend. The film, rated PG, is an animated adaption of Ted Hughes’ Cold War fable. In it, a giant alien robot crashes near a small town in Maine in the late 50s. He is found, and befriended, by a nine year old boy. Will he be able to protect his friend from the government?

The film is part of the Summer Movie Magic series presented by Viaero Wireless. Admission for this film is free.

On Friday evening, “JAWS,” rated PG, will swim to the screen. In the classic shark tale, a young woman is killed by a shark near a New England tourist town. Local officials butt heads over whether or not to close the beaches, and a group of men set out to capture the finned-fiend.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” will be featured on July 5. It is the first installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and is the seventh episode of the nine-part saga. It is rated PG13.

“JAWS” and “Star Wars,” are not part of the summer movie series, so admission will be charged. It is $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their cards, with a maximum of $10 per car, or $5 per person for non-members with a maximum of $15 per car.

Gates for the shows open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts about 30 minutes after sundown. Concessions can be purchased at the drive-thru or online for carside delivery, options include staples such as popcorn and candy, as well as hot items like nachos.

Portable toilets are available.