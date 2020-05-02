As Nebraskans continue to struggle with the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many find themselves in the unexpected position of seeking emergency food assistance.

Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those struggling with food insecurity and is hosting a free drive-up mobile pantry to assist food-insecure individuals and families in Banner County and the surrounding communities. There are no requirements to attend.

The pantry will be held on Saturday, May 2, 5 to 7 p.m. at Banner County School in Harrisburg.

Ninety-six community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered.

Members of the Nebraska National Guard and volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland. They are practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, and, as always they are washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.

A drive-up distribution method is being used in Harrisburg to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.