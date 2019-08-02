SCOTTSBLUFF — Parenting is hard work. How do you sort through all the advice, suggestions, and philosophies to find a practical system that works for your family? Reset Families is a PBIS and social and emotional learning approach that supports a variety of families in making sense of parenting by connecting them to an approach used in schools across the country.

3E is bringing this new program to the Scottsbluff community and any interested organizations who would like to start a group are invited to attend a free two-day training session. Youth organizations, faith communities, parent groups or anyone that wants to help families receive a practical approach to challenging child behaviors is welcome to attend. For more information or to RSVP, contact Jodi Benson at jbenson@sbps.net.

RESET FAMILIES TRAINING

WHEN: August 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: ESU #13 Conference Room

RSVP: jbenson@sbps.net

(participants should attend both days)