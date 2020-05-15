Midwest Theater Pop-Up Drive-Up will screen "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" Friday and Sunday. "Dolittle" will be shown on Saturday.

A doctor who can talk to animals and an extra-terrestrial will be on display at Legacy of the Plains this weekend.

The Midwest Theater Pop-Up Drive-Up by StoreAul will screen 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' this Friday and Sunday, and Dolittle will be shown on Saturday.

"E.T.," the 1982 classic directed by Steven Spielberg, tells the story of a gentle alien who was stranded on earth and discovered by a boy named Elliot.

According to the movie’s synopsis, Elliot brings the alien home, where it is introduced to his brother and little sister. They decide to keep its existence a secret, but things don’t go to plan.

Released earlier this year, "Dolittle" stars Robert Downey Jr. as a doctor in 19th-century England who can speak to animals. According to the show’s synopsis, “When young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure.”

Both films are rated PG. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., with the show starting at approximately 8:45 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but a freewill cash donation will be collected as people drive in. The proceeds will be split between the Midwest Theater, Legacy of the Plains and this week’s featured community organization, the CAPWN Food Pantry.

Drive-thru concessions including popcorn, candy and bottled beverages will be available. Midwest Theater prefers using credit or debit cards to ensure a contactless transaction. Cash is accepted, however exact change is requested. No change will be given.

Those who attend will be expected to adhere to guidelines developed by the Theater and Panhandle Public Health District for Pop-Up Drive-Ups. There will be new guidelines, beginning this week.

As of May 15, a porta potty will be provided for emergency use, along with hand sanitizer. If a line should form, please ensure a distance of at least six feet between people. Only one individual will be allowed to use the restroom at a time unless they are with a child.

Also starting this weekend, those in pickup trucks can sit in the back of the truck. Those in SUVs and Mini Vans will be allowed to open the hatch or back door.

Other guidelines will remain in place:

— Do not attend if you or a family member are sick

­— Only attend as a family or group that lives together. Do not attend with people who do not live with you. Midwest Theater reserves the right to turn people away if it is known they are attending with others outside their household.

— No one under the age of 18 will be admitted without a parent or guardian, who must be driving.

— An FM radio is required to receive movie audio in the vehicle. Attendees should consider bringing a battery-powered portable radio to avoid running down their vehicle battery.

— Please wait for an attendant to help you park to ensure everyone has an optimal viewing experience.

For more information, call the theater at 308-632-4311.