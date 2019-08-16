SCOTTSBLUFF — Parenting is hard work. How do you sort through all the advice, suggestions, and philosophies to find a practical system that works for your family? Reset Families is a PBIS and social and emotional learning approach that supports a variety of families in making sense of parenting by connecting them to an approach used in schools across the country.

The Scottsbluff Public Schools’ 3E program will host a Reset Families Training, Aug. 21, from 5-8 p.m., and Aug. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the ESU #13 Conference Room.

3E is bringing this new program to the Scottsbluff community and any interested organizations who would like to start a group are invited to attend a free two-day training session. Youth organizations, faith communities, parent groups or anyone that wants to help families receive a practical approach to challenging child behaviors, are welcome to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Jodi Benson at jbenson@sbps.net.