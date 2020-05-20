LINCOLN — Even a global pandemic can’t stop volunteer motorcyclists from traveling across the state from May 20 through May 23 for the 13th annual Pony Express Ride, an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health. The ride will finish at the Nebraska State Capitol at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, with riders wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The ride focuses on the message that mental health is fundamental to overall health — a message shared by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The bikers, most of whom are members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and called Eagle Riders, will kick off their ride in Scottsbluff on Wednesday, May 20. During the ride, these dedicated riders will reenact the mail-delivery service of the storied Pony Express by picking up letters about children’s mental health written by youth, their families and other supporters, which will be delivered to state employees at the State Capitol.

Panhandle stops include:

Wednesday, May 20

5:30 p.m., Scottsbluff – Parade to raise awareness for children’s mental health

Thursday, May 21

9 a.m., Sidney: Family4Ward breakfast, 1805 Illinois St.; 9:30 am: Sidney Community Center/Kids Korner, 627 Toledo St.

The ride will have stops in Ogallala, North Platte, Gothenburg, Kearney, Grand Island, York, Columbus and Norfolk.

DHHS provides many resources for families with behavioral health needs, including the Nebraska Family Helpline, a free, confidential resource for parents with questions or concerns about their child’s behavior. The Helpline phone number is 1-888-866-8660.