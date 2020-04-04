SCOTTSBLUFF - First Baptist Church officials announced that “with a heavy heart,” it must announce that the “Eggstravaganza” Easter egg hunt for special needs kids previously scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at First Baptist Church has been canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.

“We offer our sincere apologies but want the safest situation possible for everyone and are already excited for next year,” Chris Smith, of First Baptist Church, said.