TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College will host Lancer Look on Feb. 17.

Lancer Look is a visitation day that gives students the opportunity to tour the campus. Students will also meet with instructors, coaches, activity sponsors, and visit a class.

Parents and students will also learn more about EWC scholarships and other federal financial aid, housing and enjoy lunch in the cafeteria.

Registration begins at 8:30 am in the lobby of the EWC Fine Arts Center. Lunch will be provided and there will be drawings for book waivers valued at $250 provided by the EWC Foundation.

Interested students should preregister to attend Lancer Look. Registration is available on the EWC website at ewc.wy.edu or by calling the EWC Admissions office at 307-532-8230.