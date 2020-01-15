TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College will host Lancer Look on Feb. 17.
Lancer Look is a visitation day that gives students the opportunity to tour the campus. Students will also meet with instructors, coaches, activity sponsors, and visit a class.
Parents and students will also learn more about EWC scholarships and other federal financial aid, housing and enjoy lunch in the cafeteria.
Registration begins at 8:30 am in the lobby of the EWC Fine Arts Center. Lunch will be provided and there will be drawings for book waivers valued at $250 provided by the EWC Foundation.
Interested students should preregister to attend Lancer Look. Registration is available on the EWC website at ewc.wy.edu or by calling the EWC Admissions office at 307-532-8230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.