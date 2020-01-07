CHADRON — The Eli Young Band will perform at Chadron State College Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Nelson Physical Activity Center. The event, originally scheduled for Oct. 10, was postponed due to weather. Those who purchased tickets for the October concert will be able to use their tickets for admission.

Tickets for the public are available at $15 each at the Box Office in Memorial Hall Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., by calling 308-432-6207, or emailing boxoffice@csc.edu. CSC students and employees may reserve one free ticket per individual.

The country music band has earned Grammy and Country Music Awards, plus six certified singles including the triple platinum “Crazy Girl” and the double platinum “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.” The band earned its fourth No. 1 single with “Love Ain’t” earlier in 2019.

The band has appeared on the TODAY Show, Conan, Fox and Friends, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with David Letterman, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.