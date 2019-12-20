SIDNEY — Advance tickets for Elvis tribute artist Joseph Hall’s Dec. 21 Christmas Show at the Sidney High School Performing Arts Center are on sale.

Hall is coming to Sidney as part of the High Plains Art Council’s (HPAC) 2019-2020 season and the Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce is handling advance tickets.

Joseph Hall, a Lincoln, Nebraska, native, has the look, extraordinary voice and hip-swiveling moves of the iconic Elvis Presley. He has been paying tribute to the King of Rock and Rol since 2006 and was a Top Ten Finalist on season three of America’s Got Talent. Hall’s Rock ‘n’ Remember tribute show as a highlight of HPAC’s season when he appeared here in September 2018.

Stop by the Chamber officer at 740 Illinois St., mail them your request or call them at 308-254-5851. Tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students (including WNCC). Children under 5 are free.

Tickets will be available at the office until Dec. 20. Orders for tickets to be mailed ust be received by Dec. 13.