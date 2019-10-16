GERING — A woman pilot who ferried war planes will be the topic of a Humanties Nebraska presentation.

Evelyn Sharp started flying at age 16 in 1935. By age 18 she had her commercial pilot’s license, making her the youngest person in the U.S. with a commercial license. With nearly 3,000 hours in the air, in 1942 she joined the WAFS and the war effort. During World War II, Sharp ferried war planes from factories to bases where male pilots could be trained on them.

Humanities Nebraska speaker Diane Bartels will be in Gering Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. to talk about the amazing Evelyn Sharp at the Gering City Council Chambers. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Gering Library and is open to anyone who wants to learn about Evelyn Sharp.

The Friends of the Gering Library are a group of community minded citizens who work to support the library through fund-raising and volunteering. Friends of the Library may renew their memberships at this time for $5. Friends members get first dibs at the annual book sale in April.

For information, contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.